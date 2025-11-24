'A huge blessing' | Portsmouth landlord surprises tenants with free rent for the holidays

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — When Missy Waller moved into her new home in Portsmouth three months ago, she was still working to make it her own.

Still in need of a kitchen table, dressers, and more curtains for her windows.

With the holidays approaching and her son off to college, Waller said every dollar counts.

“I pay rent, lights, gas, water, trash, etc.,” she said, listing her $1,400 in monthly housing costs. “It all adds up.”

Then an unexpected gesture from her landlord, Travis Johnson, changed everything.

“He was like, ‘Come outside.’ And when I came outside, he said, ‘Y’all ain’t gotta bring rent for November and December,’ Waller recalled. “You mean literally you don’t have to pay anything? I just jumped for joy. It was a blessing to me because I’ve got a son who’s trying to go to Richard Bland, well, he’s at Richard Bland, accepted, and I’m trying to get him in the dorm. This was a big, huge blessing to help my son.”

For Waller, the financial reprieve was more than just about money. “It was a big relief,” she said. “It was like a book bag of bricks off my back. I just didn’t know what to do, and I’m very thankful.”

Johnson, a Portsmouth native, said his own history with housing insecurity informed his decision.

“I know what it’s like to have a housing crisis and instability when it comes to rent, because I myself have struggled in the past,” he said. “That’s what inspired me to give my tenants free rent for the holidays. The movement actually became bigger than just a moment; it became a national movement.”

Johnson has spent eight years as a landlord and now rents out 12 homes in Portsmouth.

He said he was “overjoyed and excited” to see tenants’ reactions.

“To see their excitement brought me excitement, because you never know when it can be you in a situation.”

For Waller, the landlord’s compassion was a reminder that kindness endures.

“It’s just a blessing. There’s somebody who cares when you think you’re down and out. That’s a blessing, especially for landlords that care. Thank you, Jesus. Hallelujah.”

Johnson said he isn’t stopping with just two families.

“We actually have six more homes to knock on the door and let them know they’re receiving free rent for the month of December,” he said.

He plans to expand the effort, launching the Homebridge Community Care Foundation to help single-parent households and families facing hardship with rent and mortgage payments.

“We’re in the process of creating a foundation that will focus on helping single-parent households with rent, mortgage, or whatever they need assistance with.”

Johnson also operates Homebridge Home Healthcare, providing in-home care across Hampton Roads.

“Whether you’re a client of ours, an employee of ours, or even if you’re not, we’re going to always pay it forward. That’s our motto,” he said.

The scope of Johnson’s giving has gained attention beyond the neighborhood. He said notable figures, including rappers, have reached out to support the movement.

“Everyone is proud of the movement. They are excited about the movement. They’re potentially talking about jumping on board,” he said.

As Johnson works to expand the program, Waller reflects on how the act of kindness ripples through the community.

“I just think it’s a wonderful thing,” she said. “Not only is it a relief off my back, but for somebody else in Portsmouth going through what I’m going through, they’re going to have relief off their back too. And I’m happy for them as well.”

For now, Waller said she has one more thing to top her gratitude list: “Thank you, Jesus. Hallelujah.”