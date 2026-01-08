'Go Birds!' | Philly favorite Geno’s Steaks opens in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Craving a taste of Philadelphia without leaving the Peninsula? Hampton residents no longer have to travel north to get it.

Geno’s Steaks, the iconic South Philly restaurant, officially opened its doors in Hampton, drawing eager fans and early-morning crowds excited to welcome the famous cheesesteaks to Southeast Virginia.

Some customers arrived as early as 7 a.m., many proudly repping their Philadelphia Eagles fandom.

“Go Birds!” fans shouted as they lined up, celebrating the arrival of what many consider a Philly staple.

Rhoda Bird said the opening brings back memories of a recent trip to Philadelphia.

“It’s amazing. I’m glad it’s here,” Bird said. “We were in Philly for the parade, and we went there, and we got like 20 subs, so we’re glad it’s here now.”

City leaders say the new restaurant reflects what residents have been asking for.

Leonard Sledge, Hampton’s chief officer for community and economic development, said there has been growing demand for family-friendly entertainment and unique dining options.

“People look for unique opportunities to come and experience something authentic, and that’s what makes Hampton truly special, authenticity,” Sledge said.

Sledge also sampled the restaurant’s signature dish during opening day.

“First bite of the first Geno’s in Hampton, Virginia. It was spectacular," he said.

Geno’s CEO and President, Geno Vento, said Hampton felt like a natural fit for the brand.

“The people that live here are my kind of people,” Vento said. “They’re the working class, the military, hardworking, and I want to bring a little Philly and a little cheesesteak special to them.”

With Geno’s now open on the Peninsula, fans say there’s no longer a need for a four-hour drive north.

For those looking to experience a slice of Philadelphia, they may find it right here in Hampton.