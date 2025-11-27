Man seriously injured in late-night Portsmouth shooting, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries late Wednesday night.

Officers were called around 10:19 p.m. to the intersection of Jefferson Street and Seventh Street, where they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a department release.

Medics took the victim to a nearby hospital. His condition has not been updated.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No additional details were immediately available.