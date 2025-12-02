Portsmouth police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

The following information was provided by the Portsmouth Police Department:

Name: Nauliseeya Lavon Lane

Age: 14

Date last seen: Dec. 1

Last known location: 3400 block of Freemason Drive in Portsmouth

Physical description: Nauliseeya Lavon Lane, a black female, is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and 135 pounds; she has black hair styled in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and black UGG boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.