Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for 73-year-old woman: VSP

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: Annie Lee Walker

Age: 73

Date last seen: Feb. 14 at 9 p.m.

Last known location: Holly Hill Crescent in Portsmouth

Physical description: 5 foot 3 inches, 130 lbs, black/gray hair, brown eyes, last wearing blue jeans, black coat, black hat and black shoes

More details: This disappearance poses a credible threat to Annie Lee Walker's health and safety. She is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300