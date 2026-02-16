Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for 73-year-old woman: VSP

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police
Name: Annie Lee Walker
Age: 73
Date last seen: Feb. 14 at 9 p.m.
Last known location: Holly Hill Crescent in Portsmouth
Physical description: 5 foot 3 inches, 130 lbs, black/gray hair, brown eyes, last wearing blue jeans, black coat, black hat and black shoes
More details: This disappearance poses a credible threat to Annie Lee Walker's health and safety. She is believed to be traveling on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300