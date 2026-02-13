Chesapeake police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

The following information was provided by Chesapeake Police Department
Name: Annalise Cring
Age: 17
Date last seen: Feb. 12 around 11:58 a.m.
Last known location: 500 block of Belem Drive, Chesapeake
Physical description: 5 foot 7 inches, 160 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, wears glasses, piercings in both nostrils. Last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt with fur lining and black sweatpants
More details: Cring has no phone or vehicle with her, has a history of ADHD, anxiety and depression, and takes prescribed medication
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161 or 911.