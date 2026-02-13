Chesapeake Police searching for missing 35-year-old man

The following information was provided by Chesapeake Police Department

Name: Gregory Edward Halsey

Age: 35

Date last seen: Feb. 9 at around 8 a.m.

Last known location: Last seen leaving his residence near Belaire Avenue in Chesapeake.

Physical description: 6’1”, 185 pounds. Halsey is an African American man with black dreadlocks with blonde tips and tattoos on both arms and left leg; he is possibly wearing a dark black hoodie, gray or black sweatpants, black and white sneakers, and a gold necklace.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.