14-year-old girl missing from Virginia Beach

Monique Martin
The following information was provided by Watkin's mother and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. We do not yet have confirmation from police.

Name: Monica Watkins

Age: 14

Date last seen: Jan. 29

Last known location: Leaving her home in Virginia Beach around 5:25 a.m.

Physical description: 5 feet 2 inches, 130 lbs, wearing a black coat and 2 long French braids

More details: Her mother said she posted on a private Instagram page that she wanted to run away and asked if there was anyone she could stay with.

Anyone with information is asked to call a Virginia Beach missing persons detective at 757-385-4101.

Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.

