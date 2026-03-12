Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chesapeake police searching for 42-year-old man

Chesapeake Police Department
The following information was provided by Chesapeake Police Department

Name: Michael Johnson

Age: 42

Date last seen: March 11

Last known location: 700 block of Mill Landing Road

Physical description: 215 lbs, gray hair and blue eyes. Johnson has a tattoo that reads "Mike Jr." on his neck, "Laura" on his right hand, and "Warrior" on his left hand.

More details: He was last seen wearing a white t-shit, blue jogging pants, and red and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesapeake Police Department

