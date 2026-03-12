Chesapeake police searching for 42-year-old man

The following information was provided by Chesapeake Police Department
Name: Michael Johnson
Age: 42
Date last seen: March 11
Last known location: 700 block of Mill Landing Road
Physical description: 215 lbs, gray hair and blue eyes. Johnson has a tattoo that reads "Mike Jr." on his neck, "Laura" on his right hand, and "Warrior" on his left hand.
More details: He was last seen wearing a white t-shit, blue jogging pants, and red and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chesapeake Police Department