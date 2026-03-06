Virginia Beach police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

The following information was provided by Virginia Beach Police Department

Name: Shaunna Thigpen

Age: 15

Date last seen: March 6 around 4 p.m.

Last known location: 900 block of Woodmark Court

Physical description: 5 foot 4 inches, 179 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, wearing a black sweater with pink lettering, a black t-shirt, grey jeans, and carrying a clear backpack and a black Stanley cup

More details: Shaunna made suicidal statements before leaving, and she does not have a cellphone. She is considered to be endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call a VBPD Missing Persons Detective at 757-385-4101 or the non-emergency line at 757-385-5000.