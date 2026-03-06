Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Persons

Actions

Virginia Beach police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Untitled design (22).jpg
Virginia Beach Police Department
Untitled design (22).jpg
Posted

The following information was provided by Virginia Beach Police Department

Name: Shaunna Thigpen

Age: 15

Date last seen: March 6 around 4 p.m.

Last known location: 900 block of Woodmark Court

Physical description: 5 foot 4 inches, 179 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, wearing a black sweater with pink lettering, a black t-shirt, grey jeans, and carrying a clear backpack and a black Stanley cup

More details: Shaunna made suicidal statements before leaving, and she does not have a cellphone. She is considered to be endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call a VBPD Missing Persons Detective at 757-385-4101 or the non-emergency line at 757-385-5000.

Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.

More missing persons coverage

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast