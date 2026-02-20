Chesapeake police searching for missing 59-year-old woman

The following information was provided by Chesapeake Police Department.

Name: Bonita Renee Ricks

Age: 59

Date last seen: Feb. 16 at around 3 a.m.

Last known location: Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, was previously staying at Woodspring Suites, 137 Kempsville Road

Physical description: Black female, 5’2”, 250 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

More details: Ms. Ricks suffers from schizophrenia, high blood pressure, depression, and diabetes, which heightens concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.