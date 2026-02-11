Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Persons

CODI Alert issued for missing 13-year-old girl

Virginia State Police
The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: Isabella Gayle Shiflett

Age: 13

Date last seen: Feb. 9

Last known location: 6100 block of Community House Road in Columbia, Virginia

Physical description: 5 foot 7 inches, 156 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes, last seen wearing a camo jacket or plaid shirt, black leggings and black snow boots. Her hair is possibly in a ponytail or braid.

More details: Shiflett's disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Goochland Sheriff's Office at 804-556-5349.

Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.

More missing persons coverage

 

