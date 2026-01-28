Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Virginia State Police issues critically missing adult alert for 60-year-old man

Virginia State Police
Top Stories: Wednesday, January 28
The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: Louis Arthur Sinclair Jr.

Age: 60

Date last seen: Jan. 26

Last known location: 1400 block of Commerce Avenue, Chesapeake

Physical description: 5 feet 9 inches, 210 lbs, white hair, brown eyes

More details: Sinclair is believed to be traveling on foot. He frequents the Food Lion at 2544 Bainbridge Boulevard. His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by VSP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.

