Chesapeake police searching for missing 77-year-old man with dementia

The following information was provided by the Chesapeake Police Department.
Name: Neal David Price
Age: 77
Date last seen: March 8 at 7:45 p.m.
Last known location: An adult home in the 900 block of S. Battlefield Boulevard
Physical description: Approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 158 pounds, with gray hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black sweatpants with a white stripe down the side.
More details: It has been reported that Mr. Price has dementia which prevents him from taking care of himself.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chesapeake police—(757) 382-6161.