Chesapeake police searching for missing 77-year-old man with dementia

The following information was provided by the Chesapeake Police Department.

Name: Neal David Price

Age: 77

Date last seen: March 8 at 7:45 p.m.

Last known location: An adult home in the 900 block of S. Battlefield Boulevard

Physical description: Approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 158 pounds, with gray hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black sweatpants with a white stripe down the side.

More details: It has been reported that Mr. Price has dementia which prevents him from taking care of himself.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesapeake police—(757) 382-6161.