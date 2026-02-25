Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  Closings/Delays
Missing Persons

Actions

Norfolk police searching for missing 51-year-old woman

Lashonda Harp
Norfolk Police Department
Lashonda Harp
Posted

The following information was provided by Norfolk Police Department.

Name: Lashonda Harp

Age: 51

Date last seen: Feb. 24 around 10:40 a.m.

Last known location: Near Sentara Leigh Hospital, 830 Kempsville Road.

Physical description: 5’8”, 300 pounds, with long black, braided hair and brown eyes; she is possibly wearing a blue hospital gown, blue jeans, grey jacket, and black croc style shoes.

More details: Harp suffers from vascular dementia and is in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

More missing persons coverage

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast