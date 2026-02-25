Norfolk police searching for missing 51-year-old woman

The following information was provided by Norfolk Police Department.

Name: Lashonda Harp

Age: 51

Date last seen: Feb. 24 around 10:40 a.m.

Last known location: Near Sentara Leigh Hospital, 830 Kempsville Road.

Physical description: 5’8”, 300 pounds, with long black, braided hair and brown eyes; she is possibly wearing a blue hospital gown, blue jeans, grey jacket, and black croc style shoes.

More details: Harp suffers from vascular dementia and is in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.