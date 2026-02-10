Virginia State Police issues Critically Missing Adult Alert for 30-year-old man

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: Corbin Everett

Age: 30

Date last seen: Feb. 9

Last known location: 10000 block of Balls Ford Road in Manassas, VA

Physical description: 6 foot 3 inches, 220 lbs, sandy blond hair, blue eyes, gray hooded sweatshirt, gray beanie, gray camo joggers and gray new balance sneakers

More details: Virginia State Police believes his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500.