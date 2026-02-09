Virginia Beach police searching for missing 17-year-old

The following information was provided by Virginia Beach Police Department and Kaitlynn Hartoon's sister.

Name: Kaitlynn Hartoon

Age: 17

Date last seen: Feb. 7

Last known location: Left her home on Feb. 7

Physical description: 5 feet 4 inches, long dark black hair with pink and teal underneath, septum and eyebrow piercing, black jeans and a black sweater

More details: Her sister says she was last seen with missing teen Donovan Ellis around the Independence/Princess Anne area.

Anyone with information is asked to call a VBPD missing persons detective at 757-385-4101 or the non-emergency line at 757-385-5000.