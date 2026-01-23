Missing 78-year-old man with dementia and diabetes found, Virginia Beach police say

UPDATE: This individual has been located, according to Virginia Beach police.

The following information was provided by Virginia Beach Police Department.

Name: Darrell Perry

Age: 78

Date last seen: Jan. 23

Last known location: His home in 2400 block of Las Brisas Drive, headed on foot towards Sand Bridge Road

Physical description: 5 feet 10 inches, 220 lbs, gray hair, blue eyes

More details: Last seen wearing a red ball cap with USA on it, black leather jacket, green shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call a VBPD missing persons detective at 757-385-4101 or the non-emergency line at 757-385-5000.