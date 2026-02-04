Franklin City police looking for missing 16-year-old boy

The following information was provided by City of Franklin Police Department

Name: Zachary Corsiglia

Age: 16

Date last seen: Feb. 3

Last known location: His home on Hunterdale Road, Franklin

Physical description: 6 feet 1 inches tall, 180 lbs, light auburn hair, wearing a black AC/DC shirt and pajama pants

More details: Zachary is autistic and receives medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin police at 757-562-8575, Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100, or online at p3tips.com.