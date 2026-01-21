Senior Alert issued for missing 68-year-old woman

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: June Alice Harris

Age: 68

Date last seen: Jan. 20, around 6:30 p.m.

Last known location: Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach.

Physical description: 5'4", 160 pounds with brown eyes. She may have on a pixie cut black and blonde wig.

More details: She is believed to have been walking on foot with her two dogs, a papillon and a yorkie mix. She suffers a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call (757) 385-5000