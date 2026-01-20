Missing man's car found at Cape Hatteras National Seashore; NPS seeks help

The following information was provided by the National Park Service for Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Name: Chris Palmer

Age: 39

Date last seen: He was last in contact with his family on Jan. 9, 2026. His car was located on Jan. 12. He was officially declared a missing person on Jan. 16.

Last known location: His vehicle was located stuck on the beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. NPS says he is believed to be traveling with his German shepherd and may still be in the area.

Physical description: Around 5'6", white male with blue eyes and strawberry-blonde hair. His car is a red 2017 Ford-250.

More details: Anyone who was in the Cape Point area on the evening of Jan. 11 is encouraged to reach out to the NPS tip line to assist in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 888-653-0009