Virginia Beach police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

The following information was provided by Virginia Beach police department.

Name: Donovan Ellis

Age: 15

Date last seen: Jan. 16

Last known location: Virginia Beach, around his residence and school

Physical description: 5 feet 9 inches, 130 lbs, black hair in twists, brown eyes, unknown clothing

More details: Ellis left his home after school on Jan. 16 and has not had contact with his family since. He has been seen in the area and with his friends, but turned his phone off and is not using his social media. He is not considered endangered at this time. The sister of missing teen Kaitlynn Hartoon said she was seen with Ellis.

Anyone with information is asked to call a VBPD missing persons detective at 757-385-4101 or the non-emergency line at 757-385-5000.