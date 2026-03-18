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Gates County, Franklin officials searching for missing 58-year-old woman

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Courtesy of Maria Rodriguez's family
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The following information was provided by Franklin Police Department and Rodriguez's family and friends.

Name: Maria Rodriguez

Age: 58

Date last seen: March 16

Last known location: Between Franklin County and Gates County by an industrial park. Her truck was found sitting in a ditch with all of her belongings inside.

Physical description: Dark brown hair, brown eyes

More details: Rodriguez's brother is offering a $2500 reward for anyone with information on her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gates County Sheriff's Department at (252) 357-0210.

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