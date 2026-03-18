Gates County, Franklin officials searching for missing 58-year-old woman

The following information was provided by Franklin Police Department and Rodriguez's family and friends.
Name: Maria Rodriguez
Age: 58
Date last seen: March 16
Last known location: Between Franklin County and Gates County by an industrial park. Her truck was found sitting in a ditch with all of her belongings inside.
Physical description: Dark brown hair, brown eyes
More details: Rodriguez's brother is offering a $2500 reward for anyone with information on her disappearance.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gates County Sheriff's Department at (252) 357-0210.