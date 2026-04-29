Portsmouth police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

The following information was provided by Portsmouth Police Department:

Name: Savannah Lavender Harrison

Age: 15

Date last seen: April 28 around 6:30 a.m.

Last known location: 1400 block of Elmhurst Lane, last seen heading to school

Physical description: 5' 6", 120 lbs, black female possibly wearing a pink and orange BAPE jacket, black sweatpants and black fur boots

More details: Police say Savannah is considered endangered and may act younger than her age.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-393-8536.