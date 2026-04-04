64-year-old man found safe: VSP

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — State Police say he has been found safe.

Name: Samuel Mendoza Ching

Age: 64

Date last seen: April 4, 2026 at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Last known location: Residence on Ewing Place in Virginia Beach

Physical description: Asian male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 165 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wears glasses

More details: Ching was last seen wearing a green shirt and black shoes. He is believed to be on foot. Authorities say he has a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance is considered a credible threat to his health and safety. A Senior Alert was issued by Virginia State Police on April 4, 2026 at 6:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia Beach Police at (757) 385-5000.