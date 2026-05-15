Chesapeake police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

The following information was provided by the Chesapeake Police Department
Name: Rihanna Ramona Saunders
Age: 15
Date last seen: May 10 at 10:41 p.m.
Last known location: 4300 block of Surf Avenue in Chesapeake
Physical description: 5 foot 4 inches, 150 lbs, blue hair possibly in braids, brown eyes and a nose piercing. Last seen wearing a short black shirt, black pants and a black scarf
More details: Rihanna is known to frequent areas in Chesapeake and Norfolk
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161 or submit a tip through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, online at P3TIPS.COM, or through the P3TIPS mobile app.
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.