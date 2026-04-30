Norfolk police searching for missing 2-year-old

The following information was provided by Norfolk Police Department.

Norfolk police are searching for a 2-year-old boy who was last seen shortly after midnight on April 30.

2-year-old Ziyon Dagner was taken from the 3600 block of Orange Street. Norfolk police say they believe the boy was taken by James E. Lynch, 35, who is known to the child.

Ziyon was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a basketball on it, blue jeans, with green and black Nike tennis shoes. He has low cut twists in half of his hair.

Lynch is 5’7’’ with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants with a white stripe, and tan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.