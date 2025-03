The following information was provided by Portsmouth Police Department.

Name: Michael Carter

Age: 64

Date last seen: March 19, 2025 around 7 a.m.

Last known location: 200 block of Goldenstar Lane

Physical description: Black male, 5'6", between 120-130 pounds. Last seen wearing a beige shirt with beige pants, glasses, and possibly a gold chain.

More details: May be experiencing cognitive complications.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–393–8536.