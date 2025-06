The following information was provided by the Portsmouth Police Department

Name: Maurice A. Winston

Age: 44

Date last seen: June 23, around 6:00 p.m.

Last known location: Rutter Street

Physical description: 5'7", weighs between 150-160, short gray and black hair, brown eyes, and a scar above his left ear. Last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and Blue Nike Foamposite shoes.

More details: He may be suffering from cognitive issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757–393–8536.