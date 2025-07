The following information was provided by the Elizabeth City Police Department:

Name: Zeniyah Guy

Age: 15

Date last seen: July 22

Last known location: The area of Herrington Road

Physical description: Zeniyah Guy is a Black female who is 5’0” and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing an all-blue Ed Hardy tracksuit with white and grey shoes. Zeniyah has a box braid hairstyle in a bun with headphones, possibly pink and blue in color.

Anyone with information is asked to call (252) 335-4321.