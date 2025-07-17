Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Persons

Actions

Williamsburg police looking for missing 17-year-old

Sabina Marilu Barrientos-Alfaro
Williamsburg Police Department
Sabina Marilu Barrientos-Alfaro
Posted
and last updated

The following information was provided by Williamsburg Police Department.

Name: Sabina Marilu Barrientos-Alfaro

Age: 17 years old

Date last seen: July 8, 2025

Last known location: Her residence in the City of Williamsburg.

Physical description: 5' 4" and 140 lbs.; Black hair and brown eyes.

More details: Police consider her a runaway. She has been in intermittent contact with her family; therefore, WPD does not believe she is endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-220-2331

Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.

More missing persons coverage

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway