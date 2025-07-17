Williamsburg police looking for missing 17-year-old

The following information was provided by Williamsburg Police Department.

Name: Sabina Marilu Barrientos-Alfaro

Age: 17 years old

Date last seen: July 8, 2025

Last known location: Her residence in the City of Williamsburg.

Physical description: 5' 4" and 140 lbs.; Black hair and brown eyes.

More details: Police consider her a runaway. She has been in intermittent contact with her family; therefore, WPD does not believe she is endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-220-2331