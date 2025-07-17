Williamsburg police looking for missing 17-year-old

The following information was provided by Williamsburg Police Department.
Name: Sabina Marilu Barrientos-Alfaro
Age: 17 years old
Date last seen: July 8, 2025
Last known location: Her residence in the City of Williamsburg.
Physical description: 5' 4" and 140 lbs.; Black hair and brown eyes.
More details: Police consider her a runaway. She has been in intermittent contact with her family; therefore, WPD does not believe she is endangered.
Anyone with information is asked to call 757-220-2331
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.