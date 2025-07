The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: Jerrick Deion Saunders

Age: 32

Date last seen: He was last heard from on June 30 around 8:00 a.m.

Last known location: Virginia State Police say he may possibly be in the area of Reston, Virginia.

Physical description: 6'0", 200 pounds, Black male with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information should call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at (804) 462-5111.