Portsmouth Police Searching for missing 16-year-old

The following information was provided by the Portsmouth Police Department

Name: Marlene Favela

Age: 16

Date last seen: August 15th, 2025 around 8:21 a.m.

Last known location: 4600 block of Greenwood Drive

Physical description: Hispanic, approximately 5 foot, 2 inches tall

More details: Police say she was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings and black sandals. We're told she is also 36 weeks pregnant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536