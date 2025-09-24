Chesapeake police searching for missing 63-year-old man

The following information was provided by Chesapeake Police

Name: Alfonso Smith

Age: 63

Date last seen: Wednesday, September 24, around 11:30 a.m.

Last known location: 1600 block of Weber Avenue near his home

Physical description: Smith is 5'9", 192 lbs. and bald. He is blind in his left eye, with a cataract in the other. He has dark marks on his chest. Smith does not wear glasses.

More details: He has been diagnosed with dementia and also suffers from heart-related health issues. His family is concerned for his well-being and safety. At this time, Alfonso is not known to frequent any specific locations.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161 or the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).