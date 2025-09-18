Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Portsmouth police searching for missing 13-year-old

Portsmouth Police Department
The following information was provided by the Portsmouth Police Department

Name: Oryonna Corbett

Age: 13

Date last seen: Sept. 17 at 8:40 a.m.

Last known location: 2600 Block of Deep Creek Boulevard

Physical description: 5'7", 160 pounds. She has long black braids, brown eyes, and a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a black baby fat hoodie with an army green vest, army fatigue pants, and black/white vans. She also has on a silver "Faith and Hope" necklace and was carrying a black and yellow book bag.

More details: Portsmouth police said she is a runaway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.

