Suffolk police searching for 42-year-old man reported missing

The following information was provided by the Suffolk Police Department.

Name: Peter Sharrai

Age: 42

Date last seen: November 13, 2025

Last known location: His residence in the 1300 block of Buoy Court

Physical description: approximately five-feet, nine-inches tall and 185 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Sharrai was last seen wearing a black Rick and Morty T-shirt and black pants.

More details: Sharrai has a history of mental health issues and there is a concern for his safety and well-being at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk police.