Chesapeake Police looking for missing teen Santana Wadsworth

The following information was provided by Chesapeake Police.

Name: Santana Wadsworth

Age: 16

Date last seen: Dec.18, 2025, at approximately 12:40 p.m.

Last known location: 1400 block of George Washington Highway in Chesapeake

Physical description: Black female, 4-foot-9, 120 lbs.

More details: Last seen wearing a black Mickey Mouse bonnet, red pajama pants, a black T-shirt, and red/gray/black low-cut Jordan shoes. She may have been in contact with an ex-boyfriend who lives in Danville, Va. She may have a black cat with her.