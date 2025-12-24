Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Persons

Actions

Chesapeake Police looking for missing teen Santana Wadsworth

Santana Wadsworth
CPD
Santana Wadsworth
Santana Wadsworth
Posted

The following information was provided by Chesapeake Police.

Name: Santana Wadsworth

Age: 16

Date last seen: Dec.18, 2025, at approximately 12:40 p.m.

Last known location: 1400 block of George Washington Highway in Chesapeake

Physical description: Black female, 4-foot-9, 120 lbs.

More details: Last seen wearing a black Mickey Mouse bonnet, red pajama pants, a black T-shirt, and red/gray/black low-cut Jordan shoes. She may have been in contact with an ex-boyfriend who lives in Danville, Va. She may have a black cat with her.

Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.

More missing persons coverage

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast