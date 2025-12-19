Chesapeake Police looking for missing 15-year-old Khyla Williams

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are looking for missing 15-year-old Khyla Williams, who are concerned of her well-being due to messages she sent to a family member before she went missing.

Name: Khyla MIlan Williams

Age: 15

Date last seen: Dec. 16 at 11:15 p.m.

Last known location: 900 block of Lake Village Drive

Physical description: 5 foot 3, 110 lbs, Black female with hair dyed blonde and pink, brown eyes and glasses. She has a birthmark on her torso and a tattoo of the letter J on her forearm.

More details: She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants and dark blue Ugg boots. Police say Khyla used to live in Newport News and has been found there in the past.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesapeake Police at 757-382-6161