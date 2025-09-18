Virginia State Police issues Critically Missing Adult Alert for 39-year-old man

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: Stewart Ray Pearce

Age: 39

Date last seen: September 14 at 3 a.m.

Last known location: 900 block of Poquoson Avenue

Physical description: Pearce is 5' 11" and weighs 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair. Police do not know what he is wearing. Pearce has a large medusa tattoo on his right calf, a "Respect All Fear None" tattoo across his chest and an unknown tattoo on his right-side flank.

More details: He is believed to be traveling on foot. This disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Poqouson police at 757-868-3501.