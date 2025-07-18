Suffolk Police looking for 2 missing teens believed to have run away together

The following information was provided by Suffolk Police.
Name: 17-year-old Barbara Ford and 15-year-old Ashlyn Arnold
Date last seen: July 16, 2025.
Last known location: 6000 block of Old College Drive in Suffolk
Physical description: Police described Ashlyn as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 5'10" and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing all black clothing.
Police described Barbara as a black female with blonde hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5'6" and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing all black clothing.
More details: Police do not believe Ashlyn and Barbara are endangered at this time. They believe that the teens ran away together.
Anyone with information is asked to call 757-923-2350 or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1- 888-562-5887, Option 5.
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.