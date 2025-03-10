Watch Now
Missing Persons

Actions

Suffolk police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

Untitled design (41).jpg
Posted

The following information was provided by the Suffolk Police Department

Name: Zainnie-shykerrah Smith

new.jpg

Age: 16

Date last seen: March 6

Last known location: Leaving her home in the 5200 block of Moreland Street in Suffolk.

Physical description: Black; brown hair and brown eyes; 5'4" and about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie with “New York” written on it, black leggings, and black tennis shoes.

More details: It is believed Smith may be in Norfolk. She is described by police as a runaway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, Option 5.

Note: As WTKR News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.

More missing persons coverage

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device