Suffolk police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

The following information was provided by the Suffolk Police Department
Name: Zainnie-shykerrah Smith
Age: 16
Date last seen: March 6
Last known location: Leaving her home in the 5200 block of Moreland Street in Suffolk.
Physical description: Black; brown hair and brown eyes; 5'4" and about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie with “New York” written on it, black leggings, and black tennis shoes.
More details: It is believed Smith may be in Norfolk. She is described by police as a runaway.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, Option 5.
Note: As WTKR News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.