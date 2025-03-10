Suffolk police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

The following information was provided by the Suffolk Police Department

Name: Zainnie-shykerrah Smith

Age: 16

Date last seen: March 6

Last known location: Leaving her home in the 5200 block of Moreland Street in Suffolk.

Physical description: Black; brown hair and brown eyes; 5'4" and about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie with “New York” written on it, black leggings, and black tennis shoes.

More details: It is believed Smith may be in Norfolk. She is described by police as a runaway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, Option 5.