Hampton Police searching for missing 71-year-old

The following information was provided by Hampton Police.

Name: John Church Jr.

Age: 71

Date last seen: June 30, 2025, around 3 p.m.

Last known location: Hunt Club Blvd. and Todds Ln.

Physical description: 5' 10" and 190 lbs.; Brown hair and blue eyes; Light complexion

More details: John Church Jr. was reported missing from a facility in the 40 block of Hunt Club Blvd. in the city of Hampton. He was last seen around 3 p.m. He is known to frequent the Dollar General and Wawa near W. Mercury Blvd. and Aberdeen Rd. Mr. Church has medical conditions that require regular medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up