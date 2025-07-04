Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Persons

69-year-old man missing in Portsmouth: PPD

Portsmouth Police Department
The following information was provided by Portsmouth Police.

Name: Donald Wynn Stafford

Age: 69

Date last seen: July 4, 2025, around noon

Last known location: 900 block of North Street

Physical description: 5'9" and 185 lbs; Bald, brown eyes and a white beard; He was seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, a navy-blue Yankees hat and red Nike shoes

More details: Donald Stafford may be suffering from a behavioral health issue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757–393–853 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

