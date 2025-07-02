21-year-old missing man in Hampton: HPD

The following information was provided by Hampton police.

Name: Jacob Skeates

Age: 21

Date last seen: July 1, 2025

Last known location: The area of Aberdeen Rd. and W. Weaver Rd.

Physical description: 5'11" and 130 lbs.; Red hair and blue eyes; Light complexion; Wearing a white shirt, dark shorts and black shoes

More details: Police say Jacob has a mental disability that could impact his safety. He is new to a group home in an unfamiliar area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-727-6111 or the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP