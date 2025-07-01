Missing 60-year-old Norfolk woman last seen in Chesapeake: CPD

The following information was provided by the Chesapeake Police Department

Name: Tonya Steward-Hopson

Age: 60

Date last seen: Monday, June 30, 2025, at approximately 12:50 p.m.

Last known location: Grant Vet Care, located in the 1400 block of Sam’s Drive, Chesapeake, VA.

Physical description: 5'4" and 150 lbs; brown hair and hazel eyes; scar across stomach; wearing blue jean capris, multi-colored top and sandals with a white sole

More details: Ms. Steward-Hopson has been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and is in need of medication. She may be without access to it. Although she has a cell phone, it is believed to be powered off.

She may be operating a silver Dodge Caravan bearing Virginia license plate UAP-6020. The vehicle has a “catitude” sticker on the trunk. Tonya resides in Norfolk.

At this time, there is concern for her well-being due to her mental health condition and need for ongoing care and medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-382-6161 or 911