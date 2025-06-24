Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for man last seen in Chesapeake: VSP

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police.

Name: Ronald James Vann

Age: 56

Date last seen: Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 1:44 p.m.

Last known location: Greenbrier Towing and Recovery on McCloud Road in Chesapeake

Physical description: White male; 6'4" and 193 lbs; brown eyes and brown hair;

wearing an unknown description of clothing with a grim reaper tattoo on his right shoulder

More details: The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Chesapeake Police Department on June 24, 2025, at 12:38 p.m.

Vann was last seen on foot. The disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.