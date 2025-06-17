CODI Alert issued for missing 7-year-old

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: Annalise Nichole Allen

Age: 7

Date last seen: June 15, around 10 p.m.

Last known location: Bennett Drive NW in Roanoake, Va.

Physical description: 4'0". 56 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.

More details: She may be in the company of 41-year-old Martina Pamplin. She is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is possibly driving a black Jeep Compass with unknown license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-853-2212