Norfolk Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

The following information was provided by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Name: Imani Faith Nixon
Age: 15
Date last seen: June 13
Last known location:
Physical description:
More details: Imani Nixon frequents Clavert Square neighborhood in Norfolk.
Anyone with information is asked to call Norfolk Police at 757-664-7000
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.