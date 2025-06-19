Watch Now
Norfolk Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

The following information was provided by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Name: Imani Faith Nixon

Age: 15

Date last seen: June 13

Last known location:

Physical description:

More details: Imani Nixon frequents Clavert Square neighborhood in Norfolk.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norfolk Police at 757-664-7000

Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.

