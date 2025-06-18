Virginia Beach police looking for missing, endangered 57-year-old man

The following information was provided by the Virginia Beach Police Department

Name: Michael Johnson

Age: 57

Date reported missing: Johnson was reported missing on Tuesday, June 17, after experiencing a mental health emergency.

Last known location: At 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, he was tracked near the 5400 block of Heatherton Court.

Physical description: 5'8" and 140 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; possibly wearing a black shirt and pants with a hat.

More details: Police consider Johnson to be endangered.