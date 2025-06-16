Virginia Beach police looking for missing 17-year-old girl

The following information was provided by the Virginia Beach Police Department

Name: Taijahne Slaughter

Age: 17

Date reported missing: June 14, 2025

Physical description: 5'1" and 115 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes; wearing a blue/teal shirt with white letters and blue pajama pants with minions.

More details: Slaughter was reported missing after her friends and family lost contact with her. The family has no information on her whereabouts or whom she is accompanied by.

Anyone with information is asked to call (757) 385-4101.